Nagaland State Jackpot Dear Diwali Bumper Draw today. Check prize offers

Nagaland's Diwali 2020 bumper lottery will be held today. According to the details, the 'Nagaland State Jackpot Dear Diwali Bumper Draw' will will begin today (November 23, 2020) at 8:00 pm. Nagaland had announced the 'Dear Diwali Bumper' on November 14 (on Diwali).
NAGALAND STATE JACKPOT DEAR DIWALI BUMPER DRAW: Prize listing
–1st Prize: ₹ 1 Crore (1 Winner)
– 2nd Prize: ₹ 20 Lakhs (4 Winners)
– 3rd Prize: ₹ 9,000 (1,000 Winners)
– 4th Prize: ₹ 6,000 (1,000 Winners)
Those who are interested to buy the lottery tickets can buy the same for Rs 5,000.
During the festive season, a number of states including Punjab, Goa, Maharashtra, Nagaland had announced a bumper lottery offer.
Individuals can try their luck and see if they are lucky enough to win the state lotteries. The Diwali 2020 lottery will benefit a lot of customers as individuals can claim a bonus.