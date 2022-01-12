Wednesday, January 12, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  4. Nagaland civilian killing incident 'regrettable', matter being thoroughly investigated: Army chief

As many as 13 civilians died on December 4 after they were killed by the 21 Para Special Forces (SF) of the Army in a botched-up counter-insurgency operation in the district. 

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 12, 2022 14:47 IST
Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday expressed regret over the civilian killing case in Oting, Nagaland on December 4 and assured that the case is being thoroughly investigated. As many as 13 civilians died on December 4 after they were killed by the 21 Para Special Forces (SF) of the Army in a botched-up counter-insurgency operation in the district. The first firing led to the death of six civilians after the SF unit mistook coal mine workers returning home in a pick-up van, to be members of the terrorist outfit NSCN (K).  

"The regrettable incident that occurred in Oting, Nagaland on December 4 is being thoroughly investigated. We remain committed to the security of our countrymen, even during the conduct of operations," Naravane said.

