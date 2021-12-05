"Heart-wrenching": Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over Nagaland civilian deaths, asks what Home Ministry is doing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI "This is heart-wrenching," Rahul wrote on Twitter, "What exactly is the home ministry doing when neither civilians nor security personnel is safe in our own land?"

Senior Congress leader and former party President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the government over the killings of civilians during an anti-insurgency operation in the Mon district of Nagaland. He demanded that the GOI must give a "real reply".

At least 13 civilians were killed by the security forces in Nagaland's Mon district on Sunday, police said, adding that it is investigating whether the incident was a case of mistaken identity. A soldier also lost his life during the riots that followed.

Earlier, the death toll of civilians was 11, but it later rose to 13 on Sunday afternoon.

