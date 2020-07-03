Image Source : FILE Nagaland bans dog meat trading, sale of cooked and uncooked meat

Nagaland government has decided to ban the commercial import and trading of dogs and dog markets and also the sale of dog meat, both cooked and uncooked, the Chief Secretary of Nagaland Temjen Toy informed on Friday. He also tweeted, "Appreciate the wise decision taken by the State’s Cabinet."

This move by the Nagaland government comes months after the Mizoram government took a similar decision. Dog meat sale, commercial trading, import, and export was banned by the Mizoram administration in March.

The Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio made this announcement after the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO), an apex body of animal rights groups, appealed to the state government to ban the sale, smuggling, and consumption of dog meat besides enforcing stringent animal welfare laws.

FIAPO executive director Varda Mehrotra earlier said, “We are once again hit by shock and horror at recent images that have emerged from ‘animal markets’ in Dimapur (Nagaland’s commercial hub) where dogs are seen in terrifying conditions, tied up in sacks, waiting at a wet market for their illegal slaughter, trade, and consumption as meat.”

