  4. Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: BJP, NDPP to jointly contest polls, says Assam CM

Shashwat Bhandari Written By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Published on: July 26, 2022 21:30 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Image Source : ANI Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the party will conduct the Nagaland Assembly election 2023 in alliance with Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

"We will jointly contest elections with Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in Nagaland (in 2023). NDPP will contest on 40 seats and we will contest on 20 seats," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

