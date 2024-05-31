Delhi Police Special Cell arrests gangster Yogesh in INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee's murder case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Nafe Singh Rathee who was shot dead.

Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday arrested a wanted gangster Yogesh from Mumbai airport in the murder case of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee. Gangster Yogesh had fled to Dubai and then Russia after the Nafe Singh murder case.

Yogesh was working on the instructions of notorious gangster Kapil Sagwan aka Nandu who was involved in providing logistics.

The accused was also involved in the murder of a gangster Ballu Pehalwan in Faridabad on January 30. After Ballu Pehalwan's murder, Yogesh went to Goa where Nandu gave him shelter.

Kapil Sagwan alias Nandu Laresh is linked to Bishnoi gang and operates from UK.

Last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation into the killing of Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker by unidentified gunmen in February in Bahadurgarh near Delhi, officials said.

During the attack, three private gunmen hired by Rathee for security had also sustained injuries when the assailants opened fire on the former MLA's SUV.

CBI re-registered the case on the recommendation of the Haryana government, the officials said, adding that it was routed to the agency by the Centre through a notification on April 26.

The central probe agency has named seven accused, including former BJP MLA Naresh Kaushik, in its case, the officials said. The other six accused are Karambir Rathee, Ramesh Rathee, Satish Rathee, Gaurav Rathee, Rahul and Kamal, they said.

They added that an FIR filed under IPC sections of criminal conspiracy, murder, among others was filed against the accused in the case.

The 67-year-old MLA from Bahadurgarh and INLD worker Jai Kishan were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire on Rathee's SUV on February 25. Rathee was elected from Bahadurgarh twice in 1996 and 2005.

The attack, which took place two months before the Lok Sabha elections, drew sharp criticism from the opposition parties which questioned the law and order condition in the BJP-ruled state.

