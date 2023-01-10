BJP's 'Mission 2024': Nadda holds meeting with senior party leaders on 'Lok Sabha Pravas Yojna'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP national president JP Nadda holds a meeting with senior party leaders on 'Lok Sabha Pravas Yojna'

Nadda holds meeting: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, on Monday, held a meeting with senior party leaders on "Lok Sabha Pravas Yojna" in New Delhi. The meeting comes just a week after the launch of the pre-poll campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to reports, the saffron party is preparing for 'Mission 2024', in order to strengthen the party in the 160 Lok Sabha seats that it lost in the 2019 general elections.

The party has launched the 'Lok Sabha Pravas' programme to win these 160 Lok Sabha seats. Union Ministers visited these Lok Sabha seats as part of this programme. They also met with the local leaders there and guided them on how to win seats.

Further, the saffron party has also deployed a large number of Union ministers to carry out this task, with the party's top brass regularly holding review meetings.

Several Union Ministers attended the meeting

The meeting chaired by Nadda continued for several hours at the BJP headquarters in the national capital. Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Jitendra Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Bharati Pawar, Subhas Sarkar, Bhagwat Karad, Shobha Karandlaje, BJP's General Secretary Sunil Bansal and Vinod Tawde were present in the meeting.

Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Dharmendra Pradhan have been assigned the responsibility to look after the overall programmes of Lok Sabha Pravas Yojna.

BJP starts preparations for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Although the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for April-May, the BJP has already started preparations across the country.

The agenda of the meeting was 'Lok Sabha Pravas', which is a pre-poll campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to strengthen the saffron party at the grassroot level. The expansion of the party was also discussed as a part of the meeting.

It should be noted here that the BJP national president and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a 'pravas' in every state to begin the BJP's pre-poll campaign for the upcoming 2024 general election.

