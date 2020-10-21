Maharashtra govt caps price of N-95 masks for sellers, private hospitals

Image Source : PTI Maha govt puts cap on mask prices for sellers, hospitals: Tope

The Maharashtra government has capped the price of N-95 masks, which will be applicable to mask suppliers and private hospitals. The development was confirmed by state health minister Rajesh Tope, who said N-95 masks can be supplied in Maharashtra at a price range of Rs 19 to Rs 49 while double and triple layer masks will be available at Rs 3-4 per unit.

"Suppliers can quote 70 per cent of MRP of the mask while hospitals can charge patients up to 110 per cent of the purchase price," Tope explained.

He said the Food and Drugs Administration commissioner and district-level officials can be contacted in case of complaints.

N-95 masks are double and triple layer masks that are used to protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also regulate N95 respirators.

(With inputs from PTI)

