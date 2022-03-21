Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur CM-elect N Biren Singh to take oath at 3 pm today

Highlights Manipur CM-designate Nongthombam Biren Singh will take oath today at 3 pm.

He was unanimously elected as the CM pick of Manipur for the second term.

BJP won an absolute majority in the state for the first time.

Manipur CM-designate Nongthombam Biren Singh will take oath today at 3 pm as the next chief minister of Manipur. On Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party observers along with other party leaders held a meeting to stake claim to form the government in the northeastern state.

BJP observers -- Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, Bhupender Yadav, party leader Sambit Patra, Manipur Chief Minister-designate N Biren Singh, state BJP chief A Sharda Devi, Manipur Minister in the outgoing government Th Biswajit Singh, and other MLAs, were present in the meeting with Governor of Manipur La Ganesan.

BJP won an absolute majority in the state for the first time. It will be the second successive government of the party in the state.

The State BJP legislature party meeting in Imphal on Sunday unanimously elected Manipur caretaker CM N Biren Singh to be the chief minister again.

"It's a good decision taken unanimously by everyone. It will ensure that Manipur will have a very good, stable and responsible government which will be built further because the Centre today under the leadership of PM Modi gives special attention to the northeast state. Therefore, this decision will go a long way in providing Manipur stability and good governance together," Sitharaman told media persons after felicitating N Biren Singh.

