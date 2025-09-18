My restaurant made only Rs 50: Kangana Ranaut to flood victims in Himachal amid 'go back' slogans Heavy rains on August 25 and 26 caused landslides and flash floods in several areas of Kullu and Manali. The strong currents of the Beas River swept away a multi-storey hotel and four shops.

Mandi (HP):

BJP leader Kangana Ranaut on Thursday expressed her pain over the financial losses caused to her by the recent floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. While interacting with residents in the calamity-hit Mandi district — her own Lok Sabha constituency — Ranaut shared that her restaurant earned only Rs 50 in a day, while the monthly salaries of its employees amounted to Rs 15 lakh.

Kangana’a remarks came in response to a complaint raised by a flood-affected woman who approached the MP.

“What I am going through should also be acknowledged. My restaurant made only Rs 50 in sales yesterday while I paid Rs 15 lakh in salaries. Understand my pain as well. I am also a Himachali and a resident of this place,” she said.

Mandi MP visits flood-hit areas

The Mandi MP took stock of damage caused by floods and landslides in her Lok Sabha seat. She also met affected people and assured them that the government was with them.

“Today, I visited the flood-affected villages and towns of the Manali Assembly segment of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and assessed the damage caused by the disaster. I went to areas such as Solang Nala, Palchan, Bahang, Samahan, Manali village, 17 Mile, Bindu Dhank, 15 Mile, Patlikul, Neri, and met with the affected families. In this hour of crisis, the Central Government stands fully with the people. Together, we will move forward with reconstruction and relief efforts with full strength,” she posted on X.

Kangana faces locals’ ire

The actor-turned-politician was, however, greeted with 'Go back Kangana, you are late' slogans in Manali. Several videos are making the rounds across social media platforms, where locals holding black flags, shouting slogans are seen near the carcade of the Mandi MP.

Rain fury in Himachal

Heavy rains on August 25 and 26 caused landslides and flash floods in several areas of Kullu and Manali. The strong currents of the Beas River swept away a multi-storey hotel and four shops.

Parts of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway and the Manali-Leh Highway were also washed away due to the rising water levels. The Right Bank Road in Manali, which connects to Kullu city, the bus stand, and Bindu Dhank, was severely damaged as well.