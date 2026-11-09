'My challenge stands': Rahul renews open debate challenge to PM Modi, hits back at 'dimagi Naxal' remark

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'Dimagi Naxal' remark to CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel during his visit to Chhattisgarh's Bastar on Diwali, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday renewed his open debate challenge.

The senior Congress leader claimed the CRPF personnel "didn't buy the Prime Minister's lies" and said PM Modi should debate with him on who is actually anti-national and who has received funds from foreign forces.

"Dear @crpfindia, Your faces said it all: you didn't buy the PM's lies," Rahul said on X (formerly Twitter). "He called us Naxals. My challenge stands. Let him debate me on who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces. Any time, any place."

"My guarantee: after the debate, the PM won't have the guts to stand in front of a single jawan again," the Lok Sabha member who represents Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli added.

Rahul's renewed challenge to PM Modi comes a day after the latter praised the CRPF personnel for neutralising the Naxalites in the Bastar region, but warned against the 'dimagi Naxals', a term he coined during his Independence Day speech this year. According to the Prime Minister, 'dimagi Naxals' are those who still support violence to promote their ideology.

"While armed Naxalites have been wiped out from the forests, 'Dimagi Naxals' have taken control of several organisations. Even today, they are inciting people against the country's Constitution and democracy. These 'Dimagi Naxals' have also infiltrated several political parties and different organisations. We must identify them, defeat them and ensure the security of the nation," PM Modi said on Sunday.

Since then, the opposition has accused that the Modi government is using such terms to delegitimise democratic dissent. The Congress has also dared PM Modi to accept Rahul's challenge, but the BJP replied and alleged that the former Congress president keeps running away from debates in the Parliament. BJP leaders and ministers, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, have said Rahul must show "some seriousness and responsibility" as an LoP and debate in the Parliament.

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