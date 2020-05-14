6 migrants killed, 4 critically injured after UP roadways bus runs over near Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur border

Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, INDIA TV Bus runs over migrants near Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur border in Uttar Pradesh, 6 killed

At least 6 migrants have been killed and 4 others are critically injured after a UP roadways bus hit them near Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur border. The injured have been referred to Meerut Medical college. The migrants were walking from Punjab and were on their way to Bihar amid lockdown situation in the country.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at around 11 pm. As per reports, the bus was empty. The police has taken bus driver in custody and further investigation in the case is underway. More to follow.

This is the second such incident when migrants workers who are walking back home amid lockdown were killed. Last week, at least 16 migrant workers were killed after coming under a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. A police official told all 16 killed were returning to Madhya Pradesh and had slept on railway tracks.

The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station informed. 5 workers are critically injured.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra touches new record of Covid-19 deaths, patients

ALSO READ | No new COVID-19 cases in 9 states, UTs in last 24 hours; rate of doubling of cases 12.6 days: Vardhan

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage