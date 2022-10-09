Muslims use condoms the most, fertility rate on decline: Owaisi on RSS chief's 'population' remark | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Muslims use condoms the most, fertility rate on decline: Owaisi on RSS Chief's population remarks.

Muslim population row in India: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has asked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat to "not fret" as the Muslim population was "rather declining" in the country, asserting that Indian Muslims were the ones using contraceptives the most.

His remarks came days after Bhagwat had called for a comprehensive population policy to ensure that the rising population do not become a burden but can be used as a resource.

The Muslim community uses family planning tool, condom the most in order to maintain a gap between two children, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed.

He was responding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent population imbalance remark.

In his address at a public meeting, Owaisi said Bhagwat will not mention this, and he should keep data before discussing population growths.

“Muslims population is not increasing. Don’t have any tension on that. Our population is declining. Muslims’ children TFR (total fertility rate) is declining. You know who is maintaining more spacing between two children? Muslims are maintaining. Who is using condoms the most? This is to inform you that we are using. Mohan Bhagwat will not talk about it,” Owaisi said.

Bhagwat on October 5 said India should have a population policy prepared after comprehensive thought and be applicable to all communities equally.

At the RSS Dussehra rally at the Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, Bhagwat had said community-based population imbalance is an important subject and should not be ignored. Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries.

“I am informing the truth. ( Bhagwat says) Population is increasing. Where is it increasing Bhagwat saab? You keep data and speak,” The Hyderabad MP further said.

Know what Mohan Bhagwat said:

Addressing the annual RSS Vijayadashmi festival, Bhagwat called for a "comprehensive policy on population" and said that it should be applied equally to all.

"Population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored... So a comprehensive population policy should be brought and should be equally applicable to all. Only then rules pertaining to population control will yield results," he had said.

Owaisi also called out the recent viral video where minorities were purportedly beaten by officials on the streets.

"You could have taken them to the police station. But you chose to rip off their esteem and hit them directly in the streets. In a nation of 133 crores where 30 crores Muslims exist, the dignity of a Muslim is lesser than a streetside dog," he added.

On October 5, the RSS chief inaugurated the annual Dussehra celebrations and stressed on the application of the population policy equally.

"It is true that the higher the population, the greater the burden. If the population is used properly, it becomes a resource. We also have to consider how many people our country can feed and support after 50 years. Population imbalance leads to changes in geographical boundaries," said Bhagwat.

(With agencies inputs)

