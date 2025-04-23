'Muslims are feeling weakened...': Robert Vadra's controversial take on Pahalgam attack | Video Pahalgam terror attack: Robert Vadra expressed his deepest condolences for the people who have died in the terrorist act in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (April 22).

New Delhi:

Businessman Robert Vadra expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of 26 people who were killed in the terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday (April 22). Vadra said that looking at the identities and then killing somebody, that's a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, because Muslims are feeling weakened. The minorities are feeling weakened.

Vadra spoke to the media on Wednesday (April 23) and said, "I feel terrible and my deepest condolences are for the people who have died in this terrorist act...In our country, we see that this government will talk about Hindutva, and the minorities feel uncomfortable and troubled...If you dissect this terrorist act that took place, if they (terrorists) are looking at people's identity, why are they doing this? Because there's a divide that has come about in our country with Hindus and Muslims...This will make these kinds of organisations feel that Hindus are making a problem for all the Muslims."

"Looking at identities and then killing somebody, that's a message to the PM, because Muslims are feeling weakened. The minorities are feeling weakened...This has to be coming from the top that we feel secure and secular in our country, and we will not see this kind of acts happening," Vadra added.

Amit Shah reviews security situation in Pahalgam

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the tragic terror attack that led to the death of many innocent lives on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the security situation at the site of the terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow. The Union Minister first took an aerial stock of the region as he arrived at the site by helicopter, descending onto the meadow now bearing the scars of violence, earlier in the day. Amit Shah walked around the area amid tight security and was briefed by top officials on the current situation and ongoing operations in the area.

NIA team reaches crime scene

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reached at the site to assist local authorities in investigating the attack. The NIA team - led by a Deputy Inspector General-rank officer - visited Baisaran a day after terrorists gunned down a group of tourists in the picturesque meadow, which is located around five kilometres from Pahalgam town in Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Official sources privy to the development told the media that "the NIA team members will be assisting the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the investigation."

The NIA's assistance to J-K Police underscores a key role in the overall investigation, as Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's proxy, the Resistance Front (TRF), has claimed responsibility for the attack. The NIA team is expected to conduct a thorough assessment of the attack site, collect forensic evidence, and help in identifying those responsible for the carnage.