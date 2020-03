Representational Image

Delhi Police on Monday busted yet another rumor running through the national capital thick and fast. It said a rumor about Muslims approaching with swords to down shutters in Tughlakabad was found to be "fake."

In a tweet, the Delhi Police said: " A call was received that "Sharma market MB Road TKD rumor fail rahi hai ki muslim talwar lekar aa rahe hain shop band karlo." Found to be rumour/fake, Legal Action is being taken. We again appeal don't believe rumors."