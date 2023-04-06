11 lakh 'Thanks Modiji' postcards from Muslim women, poor people to be delivered at PM's residence on Eid

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Muslim women expressed their gratitude towards PM Modi

Amid the opposition attacks at the Centre after recent episodes of violence in a couple of states during the occasion of Ram Navami, lakhs of 'Thanks Modiji' postcards sent by Muslim women, poor people in Maharashtra will be delivered to PM Modi's residence in a special gesture by Mumbai BJP on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr.

In a special gesture by Mumbai BJP, a large number of Muslim women who have sent 'Thanks Modiji' postcard as a special gift for Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be delivered to PM's residence on Eid (April 22).

This special gesture by Muslim women have come amid opposition attacking the Centre over Ram Navami violence in several states.

The Mumbai BJP will present this (Thanks Modiji postcards) special gift to PM Modi from the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid.

'Thanks Modiji' special postcard campaign by Mumbai BJP

This special campaign has been started by Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar and party's minority cell chief Haji Arafat. Special preparations were made by the party regarding this campaign.

Speaking about the campaign, Haji Arafat said that the Opposition and some people call PM Modi anti-Muslim... so we thought about this campaign where people who have been benefitted due to Modi government's scheme including Muslim women, poor send thanks postcards to the Prime Minister.

Arafat said that they delivered postcards to different locations in Mumbai while pamphlets were put on autos and walls to spread information about the campaign.

Further speaking on the response of the campaign, Arafat said that they received lakhs of 'Thanks Modiji' postcards written by people from their heart.

In order to verify the authenticity of the postcards, the location from where they have been sent and sender's mobile numbers are present on them.

Party's minority cell chief Haji Arafat said that the majority of 'Thanks Modiji' postcards which they have received from Muslim women are for abolishing "Triple Talaq", providing free ration, vaccines during the Covid and abrogating Article 370.

Arafat informed that till now they have received more than 7 lakh postcards which will be delivered to PM Modi's residence in Delhi on Eid.

Arafat further said, "...some Muslim women also reached out to my house and wrote thank you message for PM Modi in Urdu. When we asked them the reason for writing the postcard, they told us that because of PM Modi, they have been receiving money in their accounts on time during Covid, some thanked him for free vaccines, masks... one woman said that due to the free ration scheme by the government, it became easy for them to run the house."

