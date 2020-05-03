Communal poster in Indore village stirs controversy

Image Source : TWITTER The contentious poster put up at the village in Indore

Despite repeated appeals from the country's top political leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for communal harmony as the government battles the coronavirus pandemic, another polarising episode has surfaced, this time from a village in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

"COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together," the Prime Minister had tweeted last month.

Even then, Pelampur, a village in Indore, has reportedly put up a billboard at its boundary, which calls upon any "Muslim vendors/businessmen" to refrain from entering the locality. The poster at Pemalpur village was shared by a minority rights activist Navaid Hamid, who tagged the Chief Minister of the state as well as the Director-General of Police (DGP) in his social media post.

The poster has surfaced in the limelight after at least two divisive incidents involving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh took place earlier this week. In one of the instances, an MLA was seen hounding a Muslim vendor in front of his kid, also telling him not to be seen again in the neighbourhood. The confrontation had taken place in Lucknow earlier this week, prompting a warning from the party president JP Nadda who asked his colleagues to desist from making communal remarks.

The divisive conduct hasn't gone unnoticed even in the eyes of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

In his address to the Sangh volunteers on April 26, RSS head Mohan Bhagwat warned against scapegoating the entire community for mistakes of few individuals, in an apparent reference to reports of castigating of members of the minority community in the wake of Nizamuddin Markaz emerging as one of the main coronavirus links in the nation.

