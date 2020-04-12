Image Source : AP Muslim scholar objects to communal profiling of coronavirus patients

Muslim scholar and former Samajwadi Party spokesman, Abdul Hafiz Gandhi has criticized the efforts being made by the Yogi Adityanath government to identify coronavirus patients on basis of religion.

Talking to IANS, Gandhi said, "The WHO and the central government have clearly stated that corona patients should not be identified but the state government is more interested in communal profiling of the patients."

He said that the coronavirus was not religion specific and efforts made to link the pandemic to a particular religion should stop forthwith.

"This is the time to unitedly fight against Corona but our government is trying to communalize the situation which is unfortunate. We must make efforts to bring all sections of society together in the battle against corona, instead of linking it to one religion," he said.

Gandhi also tweeted on this issue and shared screen shots where the government press releases mentioned the number of patients related to the Tablighi Jamaat.

He said that the state government, in every press statement, was identifying the number of persons linked to Tablighi Jamaat which was unfortunate. If anyone has broken rules, action must be taken under the law but why play communal politics on the issue, he added.

