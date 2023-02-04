Lucknow: Muslim Personal Law Board to discuss Gyanvapi, UCC in executive meeting tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : AIMPLB (WEBSITE). Lucknow: Muslim Personal Law Board to discuss Gyanvapi, UCC in executive meeting on February 5.

Muslim Personal Law Board meeting : The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLA) has called for an Executive Committee meeting on Sunday (February 5) in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow. The meeting is believed to be convened to discuss topics like Gyanvapi, Uniform Civil Code, and Religious Conversion, among others.

"Future strategy will also be engineered in the said meeting," AIMPLA Executive Member Qasim Rasool Ilyas told media.

Know about AIMPLB members :

The AIMPLA has 51 Executive members including All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Board General Secretary Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, Asaduddin Owaisi, Arshad Madani etc., will attend the meeting.

Earlier, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Rajya Sabha told BJP MP Nishikant Dubey that a proposal to examine issues relating to Uniform Civil Code and make recommendations may be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission.

The minister told Dubey, who had raised the issue as a matter of urgent public importance on December 1 last year in Lok Sabha, that the proposal was referred to the 21st Law Commission but since its term has ended, the matter may be taken by the 22nd Law Commission. Article 44 of the Constitution provides that the State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code (UCC) throughout the territory of India.

"In view of the importance of the subject matter and sensitivity involved and it requiring an in-depth study of provisions of various personal laws governing different communities, a proposal to examine issues relating to uniform civil code and make recommendations has been forwarded to the 21st Law Commission of India," Rijiju said in his letter.

Nishikant Dubey had urged the party-led central government to expedite the process to bring in a law to implement the Uniform Civil Code. If implemented, UCC is likely to provide one law for the entire country, applicable to all religious communities in their personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption.

(With agencies inputs)

