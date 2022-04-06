UP cleric issues 'death fatwa' against Muslim doctor for supporting RSS; arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP man issues 'death fatwa' against Muslim doctor for supporting RSS, arrested

A man from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad was arrested on Tuesday for issuing a 'death fatwa' against a Muslim doctor for being a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supporter. The accused, identified as Hafiz Imran Warsi also issued a bounty of Rs 1 lakh against Dr Mohammad Nizam Bharti. The bounty clearly stated that anyone will be rewarded with an amount of Rs 1 lakh for killing the doctor, reports said.

Reports stated that Bharti had showered flowers on the RSS members during a rally on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on April 2. This did not go down well with Muslims in the area, hence the fatwa was issued.

The 'Pad Sanchalan Yatra' which was organised by the RSS in Moradabad on April 2 witnessed the participation of several RSS members followed by the supporters. It was during the rally when Dr Mohammad Nizam Bharti and his family members actively participated in the event and showered flowers on the members.

CCTV footage from the area also shows pamphlets of the fatwa being distributed to the people.

These developments led the doctor to register a complaint with the police acting on which the accused was arrested on Tuesday. Speaking on the same, Bharti defended his stand and said, "I am a Muslim and I am also a nationalist."

Notably, this came days after a Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar area was beaten to death for reportedly promoting the Bharatiya Janata Party.

