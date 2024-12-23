Mushtaq Khan, Sunil Pal case: Mastermind of kidnapping gang targeting celebrities arrested after encounter

Follow us on Image Source : X Actor Mushtaq Khan and comedian Sunil Pal

Mushtaq Khan, Sunil Pal case: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday succeeded in arresting the mastermind of the abduction of actor Mushtaq Khan and comedian Sunil Pal on the pretext of inviting them for an event. The kingpin - Lavi Pal alias Rahul Saini was arrested after a brief encounter on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday. He suffered a bullet injury in the cross-firing.

What did happen to actor Mushtaq Khan?

According to the police, on October 15, the accused, posing as Rahul Saini, invited film actor Mushtaq Khan for an event in Meerut on November 20, offering Rs 25,000 as advance payment and a flight ticket.

"On November 20, Mushtaq was picked up from Delhi airport in a car and was brought to Bijnor, where he was confined at a house in Chahshiri belonging to Lavi Pal," Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha said.

The actor managed to escape from captivity a day later.

"On the morning of November 21, when the kidnappers were asleep, Mushtaq managed to flee and sought shelter at a nearby mosque. From there, he safely returned home. His event manager, Shivam Yadav, later filed a report at Bijnor Kotwali on December 9," Jha said.

He said further investigations revealed that the gang used a similar modus operandi to target Pal in Meerut.

During Khan's abduction, transactions worth Rs 2.5 lakhs were made using his mobile phone. Police have already arrested six members of the gang but had been searching for Lavi Pal and three other members, who were evading capture.

Based on a tip-off, police learned that Lavi Pal and his cousin Shubham would be arriving at Jain Farm on Mandawar Road on the night of December 22-23.

"When officers attempted to apprehend the duo, they opened fire. A bullet hit SHO Uday Pratap's bulletproof jacket. In the ensuing encounter, Lavi Pal sustained a bullet injury in his leg, while Shubham managed to escape," said Jha.

Pal was arrested and taken to the district hospital for treatment.

Additional SP Sanjeev Bajpai said a country-made pistol, two cartridges, and Rs 35,050 extorted during Khan's abduction were recovered from Lavi Pal.

"There are plans to take strict action under the Gangster Act, and property acquired through criminal activities will also be seized," he said.

Authorities are now interrogating him to uncover details about his gang's operations and other potential targets in the film industry.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Why controversy on Delhi tableau for Republic Day parade erupts and how it is selected | All you need to know