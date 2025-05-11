25-year-old soldier from Andhra martyred in Pak shelling along LoC, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan attends funeral Operation Sindoor: Murali Naik, an Agniveer from the Kalli Thanda village of Gorantla mandal died around 2 am Friday at a reserve area in Jammu and Kashmir during an exchange of fire as part of Operation Sindoor.

Amaravati (AP):

A 25-year-old soldier from Andhra Pradesh serving was killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday during an exchange of fire as part of 'Operation Sindoor'. Murali Naik, an Agniveer from the Kalli Thanda village of Gorantla mandal died around 2 am Friday.

He had sustained serious injuries in the firing by Pakistani forces and succumbed to them shortly thereafter.

Naik had joined the Indian Army in December 2022 and was serving with the 851 Light Regiment. He was the only son of Mudavath Sriram and Jyothibai, who previously worked as daily wage labourers in the construction sector in Mumbai. The couple returned to their native village after Murali joined the Army. Naik last availed leave for 15 days between January 6 and 20, 2025 and died in action as a battle casualty on Friday.

Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh attends funeral

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister of State Nara Lokesh attended the funeral of Murali Naik, the 25-year-old soldier from Andhra Pradesh who was martyred in cross-border firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Minister Nara Lokesh assured Naik's family of Rs 50 lakh in compensation, 5 acres of agricultural land, 300 square yards of housing land, and a government job for one family member. Additionally, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan personally announced Rs 25 lakh in financial support.

Earlier, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu condoled Naik's death. "My homage to martyr Murali Naik, who sacrificed his life for the country. I extend my deep sympathies to his family members," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

The Chief Minister had also made a phone call to Naik's parents, Jyothi Bai and Sri Ram Naik, to comfort them. "The state government will stand by the family of Murali who attained martyrdom for the country," said the CM in an official press release.

Murali Naik died fighting for country, says father

Mudavath Murali Naik was our only son, and he died fighting for the country, "leaving us orphaned," said his father, Sriram Naik, in Sri Sathya Sai district on Friday. He said he would leave it to the country to decide what support it would offer his family.

"My son died for the country. He fought for the country. What makes us sad is that I have only one son. We depended on him, and our support is gone. Now we have become orphans, my wife and I. Whatever the solution, I leave it to the country. Whatever decision it will take is up to the country," said Sriram Naik, speaking to a vernacular news channel.

The slain soldier’s mother recalled that her son called her the day before yesterday (May 7) and checked about their welfare and if they had their meal. "He (Murali Naik) spoke the day before yesterday (on the phone). He asked how we all were and if we had food. Told him we had," said Jyothi Bai, holding back her tears amid the gloomy atmosphere at her home in their tribal settlement.

