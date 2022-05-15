Delhi Mundka fire: Manish Lakra, owner of building where blaze killed 27, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: NDRF personnel during rescue and relief work after a massive fire at an office building near the Mundka Metro Station

It is yet to be learnt whether or not he was present in the building at the time of the incident

The building had ground plus three floors

In a major breakthrough in the Mundka fire incident case, Delhi Police have arrested Manish Lakra, the owner of the ill-fated building that was gutted in the fire two days ago, an official said on Sunday.

"We have arrested Manish lakra. Raids were done and he was nabbed," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sameer Sharma said.

Lakra, a resident of Mundka village, resided on the top floor of the building and went absconding after the incident that claimed the lives of 27 people. However, it is yet to be learnt whether or not he was present in the building at the time of the incident.

"We have conducted multiple raids in Delhi and Haryana and finally zeroed in on his location," the DCP said.

The building had ground plus three floors. The ground, first and second floors were occupied by a single company whose owners -- Harish Goel and Varun Goel -- were also arrested.

Most of the people, at the time of the incident, were present on the second floor of the building.

Meanwhile, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday sought from the Narela Zone authorities a detailed report, including the type of area and tentative year of construction, of the building in Mundka.

The North Delhi civic body also ordered the zonal commissioners to conduct a detailed survey in their areas to find out if any prohibited activity is going on in non-conforming areas to prevent the recurrence of such a tragic incident.

"Notices be issued and relevant punitive action be taken. The exercise must be completed within 10 days and an action-taken report be submitted to the additional commissioner in charge of the factory licensing department," according to the order issued by the NDMC authorities.

People were still frantically searching for their loved ones as police said 19 people were still unaccounted for.

