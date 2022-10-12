Wednesday, October 12, 2022
     
Mumbai: Yet again ! Women passengers engage in brawl on local train | Video

Mumbai Local Train Fight: Fighting on Mumbai local train poses a challenge to authorities to ensure the safety of passengers during their journey.

Reported By : Atul Singh Edited By : Raju Kumar | Mumbai
Published on: October 12, 2022 10:30 IST
Fight on Mumbai local train becomes a new trend
Image Source : INDIA TV Fight on Mumbai local train becomes a new trend

Mumbai Local Train Fight:  Unruly behavior on local trains, unfortunately, become a usual affair in Mumbai. In the latest viral video, a few women passengers are seen hitting each other. The video was shot reportedly between Virar to Dadar on Tuesday.

A tiff between two women over standing on the floor of the train turned into ugly fighting. 

A week ago a similar incident took place on a Mumbai local train in which two groups of women aggressively fought for seats inside the coach. When a policewoman stepped in to stop the fight, she was attacked and suffered injuries. A case was registered in Navi Mumbai’s Vashi GRP. In the video clip, women are seen hitting each other and pulling each other’s hair. 

These incidents not only dent the image of Mumbai local trains but also raise questions about passengers’ safety. 

Also Read: Women take on the Garba fever in Mumbai train, netizens say 'Festivities in the air' | Viral Video

 

