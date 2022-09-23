Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Mumbai: Woman lawyer molested on local train, tweets ordeal of police insensitivity

Mumbai woman lawyer molested: A woman lawyer was molested on her way to work while travelling on the Mumbai local train on Wednesday (September 21). She took to Twitter and narrated her ordeal at the Andheri Government Railway Police (GRP) station, and how her case was dealt with insensitively. She requested the Mumbai Police to sensitise its personnel and sought action against the one responsible for the incident on the local train.

In a thread of tweets, she wrote, "Upon reaching the Andheri Railway Police station, I was visibly distressed and crying. As I spoke to the police in charge and told them I was molested and I'd be comfortable speaking about it to a female cop, the first question he asked me was "Molestation kya hota hai (what is molestation?".

In her latest tweet today, the woman said she still hasn't received any update about the investigation of her case. "Hi @grpmumbai it's been 2 days since the incident and a day and a half since I put my thread, I have had no official communication/update about the investigation in my case," she said.

The woman was asked by one of the female cops if her boyfriend was behind the act. She said a bunch of female personnel talked about how bad she must have felt as it happened to her. As per one of the tweets, female personnel kept telling the woman, "Arey maarna tha na usko aap toh advocate ho, maara kyu nahi (you should have hit him since you're a lawyer, why didn't you hit him)"

The woman said that the police then told her that the platform where she was assaulted was actually under the Borivali railway police jurisdiction and that the entire information would be forwarded to them.

Following this Quaiser Khalid, GRP commissioner, asked the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) to conduct an inquiry. The woman was allegedly molested by a man when she was travelling on a local train between Andheri and Borivali Wednesday, said the police.

