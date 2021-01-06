Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai: Woman forges registration number of Ratan Tata's car, arrested

Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that a woman has been arrested for forgery of the registration number of a car owned by industrialist Ratan Tata. According to police, the woman tampered with the number of her BMW car for numerological reasons, without realizing that the changed number was that of a car owned by Tata, a PTI report said.

A case has been registered against her and electronic fine receipts or e-challans for traffic rule violation recorded against Tata's car have now been transferred in the woman's name.

According to a PTI report, the traffic police had recently received a complaint about a car with a bogus number plate. The car was tracked down with the help of CCTVs.

During the probe, police found that it was owned by the director of a private firm, a woman. Police said that she had tampered with the original number plate because she wanted a number as per the rules of numerology.

CCTV footage also showed various traffic rule violations by the car's driver which had been wrongly attributed to Tata's car, police said.

A case was registered against the woman under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 465 (forgery) of IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act, and further probe was on.

