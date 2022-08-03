How Mumbai woman found her missing mother after 20 years in Pakistan with help from social media

Follow us on Image Source : ANI With help from social media, Mumbai woman finds missing mother after 20 years in Pakistan

Mumbai woman finds missing mother: Yasmin Sheikh, a woman from Mumbai finally found her missing mother after 20 years using social media. To her surprise, she spotted her mother in a video from Pakistan, shared by a social media account, she told news agency ANI.

Social media has once again proved itself a boon to humankind and helped the woman find her mother who was missing for 20 years. Her mother had gone to Dubai 20 years ago but never returned. "She often used to go to Qatar for 2-4 years but this time she had gone with the help of an agent and never came back. We tried looking for her but all the efforts went in vain as we could not even file a complaint as we had no evidence," she said.

Sheikh further said that her mother, Hamida Banu (her mother) went to Dubai to work as a cook there and never contacted her family again. "When we used to go to meet the agent to know about my mother's whereabouts, she (agent) used to say that my mother did not want to meet or talk to us and assured us that she was doing well, however, she in her video, clearly said that the agent had told her not to disclose the truth to anybody," Sheikh said.

"It was only after the video came and reached us that we came to know about her living in Pakistan, else we did not know if she was in Dubai, Saudi or somewhere else" she added.

Disclosing the video that they came across, Banu's sister Shahida said that they came to recognize her after she rightly stated the name of her husband, siblings and the residence.

(With ANI Inputs)

