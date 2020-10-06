Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Woman falls into drain in Ghatkopar, body found in sea

The body of a 32-year-old woman who fell into an open drain in Mumbai a couple of days ago was found floating in the Arabian Sea off the Haji Ali Dargah coast, over 20 kms away. The homemaker fell into the drain in Ghatkopar area on Saturday evening.

The entire vicinity was flooded due to heavy rains. The lady had gone to buy household items. When she didn't return, her family filed a missing person complaint.

According to her family, is it was raining heavily and her son called her. She informed that she was on her way home. But her phone was unreachable. Th family then approached the police for help.

On Monday, Tardeo police informed the family that a body has been found at sea off the Haji Ali Dargah coast. The family identified the corpse from the clothes and ornaments on it.

The deceased lady has been identified as Sheetal Bhanushali. Autopsy report said that she died due to drowning.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has filed a complaint against BMC with Ghatkopar police. “Sheetal died due to criminal negligence of BMC…drawn in the manhole at Ghatkopar, Mrutdeh (dead body) found at Worli," he said in a tweet.

The BMC, on its part, said that the deputy municipal commissioner (infrastructure) will probe the incident and submit a report within 15 days.

