Mumbai: Woman dies after consuming Maggi laced with poisoned tomatoes

Highlights

Mumbai woman dies: In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman died in Mumbai on Friday after she herself mistakenly added poisoned tomatoes to her Maggi. The tomatoes she added were laced with rat poison, police officials informed.

The incident occurred in Pascal wadi in Malad (west) on July 20, where the deceased, Rekha Nishad, lived with her husband and brother-in-law. She used to do odd jobs for a living.

She was watching TV and mistakenly added poisoned tomatoes to her Maggi. Her health subsequently deteriorated, and she started vomiting soon after consuming the snack.

Thereafter, her husband and brother-in-law rushed her to the Shatabdi Hospital where she died during treatment on Wednesday. A police official said, “There is no foul play. We have registered an accidental death report.”

