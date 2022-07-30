Saturday, July 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Mumbai: Woman dies after consuming Maggi laced with poisoned tomatoes

Mumbai: Woman dies after consuming Maggi laced with poisoned tomatoes

Mumbai woman dies: The incident occurred in Pascal wadi in Malad (west) on July 20, where the deceased, Rekha Nishad, lived with her husband and brother-in-law.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 Mumbai Updated on: July 30, 2022 11:41 IST
maggi, mumbai woman, mumbai woman dies
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL Mumbai: Woman dies after consuming Maggi laced with poisoned tomatoes

Highlights

  • A 35-year-old woman died in Mumbai on Friday after she consumed Maggi with poisonous tomatoes.
  • The tomatoes she added were laced with rat poison, police officials informed.
  • The incident occurred in Pascal wadi in Malad (west) on July 20.

Mumbai woman dies: In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman died in Mumbai on Friday after she herself mistakenly added poisoned tomatoes to her Maggi. The tomatoes she added were laced with rat poison, police officials informed. 

The incident occurred in Pascal wadi in Malad (west) on July 20, where the deceased, Rekha Nishad, lived with her husband and brother-in-law. She used to do odd jobs for a living.

She was watching TV and mistakenly added poisoned tomatoes to her Maggi. Her health subsequently deteriorated, and she started vomiting soon after consuming the snack.

Thereafter, her husband and brother-in-law rushed her to the Shatabdi Hospital where she died during treatment on Wednesday.  A police official said, “There is no foul play. We have registered an accidental death report.”

Related Stories
Mumbai Coastal Road project 58% ready, likely to be operational by November 2023. See pics

Mumbai Coastal Road project 58% ready, likely to be operational by November 2023. See pics

If parents can buy children cricket kit, they can buy them bottled water too: Court in PIL response

If parents can buy children cricket kit, they can buy them bottled water too: Court in PIL response

Mumbai: One dead after fire breaks out in Andheri West near star Bazar; rescue ops underway

Mumbai: One dead after fire breaks out in Andheri West near star Bazar; rescue ops underway

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News