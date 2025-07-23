IMD weather update: Orange alert in Mumbai amid heavy rains, red alert issued for Konkan belt | Check forecast Mumbai rain update: Mumbai witnessed incessant rainfall since early Wednesday morning. Civic officials reported waterlogging in low-lying areas like the Andheri subway, which caused disruptions to vehicular movement in several parts of the city.

Mumbai:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an orange alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring areas and a red alert for several districts in the Konkan region. The department has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days. Mumbai witnessed incessant rainfall since early Wednesday morning. Civic officials reported waterlogging in low-lying areas like the Andheri subway, which caused disruptions to vehicular movement in several parts of the city.

Traffic disruptions across Mumbai

The continuous rainfall led to traffic snarls at major locations including the Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway, making the morning commute difficult for many residents. In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday, the island city recorded an average rainfall of 47.77 mm, the eastern suburbs received 33.10 mm, and the western suburbs recorded 53.92 mm, according to civic authorities.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai said that the ongoing and forecast rainfall is due to a low pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal. RMC official Shubhangi Bhute said its impact will be felt across the Konkan region over the next 24 hours.

Orange alert in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar

An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts for Thursday, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at isolated places. For Friday, a yellow alert has been issued for the same districts, indicating a slight decrease in intensity.

Red alert in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg

The IMD has placed Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg under a red alert for Thursday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few locations and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated spots. The red alert remains in place for Raigad and Ratnagiri on Friday as well.

A red alert has also been issued for the ghat regions of Satara, Pune and Kolhapur on Thursday. On Friday, the red alert continues for the ghat areas of Satara and Pune.

According to the IMD, a red alert is a “take action” warning, urging people to be prepared for extreme conditions. An orange alert means “be prepared to take action,” while a yellow alert advises the public to “be aware” of the situation.