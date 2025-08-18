Mumbai weather update: IMD issues red alert; schools shut as heavy rain brings city to a standstill Mumbai’s Central Railway local trains experienced minor delays Monday morning. BEST bus routes were operating normally, with no diversions reported so far.

New Delhi:

Mumbai continued to experience heavy rainfall on Monday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the city and several coastal districts in Maharashtra, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur, and Pune. The warnings come as rains show no signs of abating.

Waterlogging and traffic disruptions reported across Mumbai

Multiple areas in Mumbai faced waterlogging, with visuals capturing knee-deep water at Gandhi Market in Sion. The Western Expressway in Vile Parle saw severe traffic congestion, affecting connectivity between Mumbai’s business district and suburbs. The Greater Mumbai Police Chief urged residents to exercise caution. “As heavy rainfall continues under the Orange Alert, incidents of waterlogging and reduced visibility are being reported from multiple areas,” he stated.

He warned citizens to avoid non-essential travel, plan commutes carefully, and only step out when absolutely necessary. Emergency services remain on high alert, with helplines 100, 112, and 103 available for assistance.

Incident of damage recorded by BMC

The BMC reported 19 tree or branch falls, six short circuits, and two wall collapses on Sunday due to the heavy rains. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported from these incidents so far. According to BMC’s monsoon data, between 8 am and 6 pm on Sunday, the island city recorded an average rainfall of 23.81 mm, the eastern suburbs 25.01 mm, and the western suburbs 18.47 mm. After heavy downpours on Saturday, Sunday morning saw a slight dip in rainfall intensity, with lighter showers and occasional heavy spells, and no major waterlogging was noted earlier.

Schools shut in Mumbai, local train services hit

In response to the worsening conditions, the BMC declared a holiday for all schools. The Greater Mumbai Police advised residents to avoid non-essential travel, urging commuters to “plan your commute with care and step out only if necessary.” Emergency services remain on high alert to respond to any incidents.

Local train delays

Mumbai’s Central Railway local trains experienced minor delays Monday morning, though officials have not provided specific reasons. BEST bus routes were operating normally, with no diversions reported. Moreover, heavy rains on Saturday caused severe flooding in some areas, with over 200 mm recorded in the early hours.

A landslide in Vikhroli Parksite resulted in two deaths and left two others injured. The local train network faced significant disruptions due to waterlogging on Central and Western Railway tracks.