BMC reduces Mumbai's water cut to 10 per cent as rain improves supply in dams

cent. The decision comes as the water stock in the dams supplying water to the city has improved to 85 per cent. The new water cut rule will come into effect from August 21, the BMC said.

The civic body had imposed the 20 per cent water cut in Mumbai from August 5, as there was less than 50 per cent stock in seven lakes. However, the catchment areas of the dams received good rainfall in the past some days.

Thane, Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation and villages that receive water supply from its dams will also benefit from reduced water cut, the BMC said.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said the water cut was reduced to 10 per cent considering the festival season ahead.

"The cut will be canceled entirely once the dams have 95 per cent water stock," Pednekar said.

