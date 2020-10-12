Mumbai University reschedules all UG, PG exams as major power cut cripples city

Image Source : FILE Mumbai University reschedules all UG, PG exams to Oct 18 as major power cut cripples city

A major power breakdown crippled Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region of Thane, Raigad and Palghar on Monday owing to a grid failure. Multiple tripping of lines and transformer (Kalwa-Padghe and Khargar ICTs) affected 360 MW supply in the city and suburbs. Following the power outage, Mumbai University rescheduled all UG and PG examination to Sunday, October 18.

"All students are hereby informed that due to massive power breakdown all over Maharashtra and as the extent and time of power outage can't be assessed, all UG and PG examination are being rescheduled to Sunday, October 18. The timings will remain the same," Dr Hemlata Bagl, Principal KC College, Cluster Head university Examinations 2020.

The power breakdown hit the lifelines of Mumbai -- Central Railway and Western Railway -- with all local trains halting en route till Vasai and Diva. Hapless commuters at many locations jumped down and started walking down to the nearest suburban railway station.

Power minister Nitin Raut said that electricity will be restored in one hour. However, an official later said that it could take more time. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued helpline numbers.

"Due to power supply failure in Mumbai region, residents of Mumbai are requested to call on 022-22694727, 022-226947725 and 022-22704403 in case of emergencies," Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC).

BMC said power restoration will done by 12:30 pm. "Power back up on in hospitals across the city. Nothing to worry regarding the state of the Hospitals. Power restoration will happen by MSEDCL by 12:30 pm," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

