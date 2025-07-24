Mumbai train blasts case: Supreme Court stays Bombay HC verdict acquitting all 12 accused On Monday, a special high court bench of Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak acquitted all the 12 accused, saying the prosecution utterly failed to prove the case and it was "hard to believe the accused committed the crime".

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Bombay High Court verdict acquitting all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bomb blasts case, which killed 189 people. A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh issued notice to all the accused in the case and sought their response on the appeal filed by the state government.

The top court also clarified that the stay order will not affect the accused people's release from jail.

Bombay High Court acquits all 12 accused

Earlier on July 22, the Bombay High Court acquitted all 12 accused, saying the prosecution utterly failed to prove the case and it was "hard to believe the accused committed the crime". A special bench of Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak said the evidence relied on by the prosecution was not conclusive to convict the accused persons.

Of the 12, five had been sentenced to death and seven to life imprisonment by the special court. One of the death row convicts died in 2021.

After the High Court verdict, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) approached the Supreme Court to challenge the decision to acquit all accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case.

The appeal by the ATS marks a crucial legal push to revisit the High Court’s ruling that overturned multiple convictions in the case. The agency had claimed that the accused were members of the banned outfit Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and had hatched the conspiracy with Pakistani members of terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The ATS stated that the special MCOCA court on September 30, 2015, handed capital punishment to five accused and life imprisonment to seven others, while acquitting another in the July 11, 2006, serial train blasts case.

2006 Mumbai blast

On the evening of July 11, 2006, bomb blasts took place at seven different places in the Mumbai local train within just 11 minutes. In this incident, 189 people lost their lives in the blast, while more than 800 passengers were injured. The bombs were placed in first-class compartments of trains from Churchgate. They exploded near the stations of Matunga Road, Mahim Junction, Bandra, Khar, Jogeshwari, Bhayandar and Borivali. A trial court in 2015 convicted 12 people in the blasts case. The chargesheet was filed in the case in November 2006. After this, in 2015, the trial court convicted 12 accused. Of these, 5 were sentenced to death, while 7 were given life imprisonment.

