Red alert issued for 5 Maharashtra districts, orange alert for Mumbai, Thane

The met department on Tuesday issued an orange alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, and a red alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara districts for Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said red alert indicates that “extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in ghat areas.”

Extremely heavy rainfall means more than 204.4 mm precipitation in 24 hours, it said.

The intensity of rains is expected to reduce from Thursday onwards, the IMD said.

The rest of the state is expected to receive heavy rains at isolated places and also light to moderate showers, it said.

Mumbai city on Tuesday received 51.5 mm rainfall, while suburban areas recorded 54.6 mm rainfall, an IMD report said.

Coastal Raigad and Ratnagiri districts received 135.5 mm and 137.7 mm rainfall, respectively, between Monday and Tuesday, it said.

Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada received moderate showers, while most of the Vidarbha districts recorded rainfall in a single digit between Monday and Tuesday, the report said.

