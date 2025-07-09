Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana's judicial custody extended till August 13 Special Judge Chander Jit Singh passed the order after Rana was produced before it through video conference after expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana till August 13. Special Judge Chander Jit Singh passed the order after Rana was produced before it through video conference after expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

The court had last month extended his judicial custody till July 9. Special Judge Chander Jit Singh passed the order after Rana was produced before it through video conference after expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier. The judge, meanwhile, sought a status report from Tihar by June 9 on the health condition of Rana, after his lawyer raised concerns about his well-being.

Know all about Tahawwur Rana

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route. As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

Delhi court allows Tahawwur Rana to speak to family

In another development, the Delhi court last month allowed Tahawwur Rana to speak to his family members over a phone call. Special Judge Chander Jit Singh allowed Rana the reprieve only one time.

The call would be in line with the jail manual and under the supervision of the Tihar Jail authority, the judge said.

A report from the jail authorities clarifying their stand on whether Rana should be allowed regular phone calls was also directed to be filed by the judge. The 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman is currently in judicial custody.

Also Read:

Tahawwur Rana claims he was a trusted man of Pakistani Army, sent on secret mission to Saudi Arabia