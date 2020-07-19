Mumbai: Coronavirus patient jumps to death in KDMC's Tata Amantran quarantine facility

Image Source : FILE Mumbai: Coronavirus patients jumps to death in KDMC's Tata Amantran quarantine facility (Image for representation)

A man diagnosed with coronavirus infection jumped to death in a quarantine facility in Kalyan in Maharashtra. The incident took place on Sunday.

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has set up a Covid-19 quarantine facility in Tata Amantran in Kalyan. The man was kept in isolation. He was kept in flat number 917.

Around 4:30 pm on Sunday, the man jumped from the window of the flat and fell to his death. He was a resident of Dombivli.

As per the latest numbers available with Maharashtra's health ministry, KDMC has had 17640 coronavirus cases in its jurisdiction. The death toll is 283.

