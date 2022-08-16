Tuesday, August 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Mumbai logs over 130 cases of swine flu in 15 days, significantly higher than last month's total tally

Mumbai logs over 130 cases of swine flu in 15 days, significantly higher than last month's total tally

Mumbai reported 105 cases of swine flu, 61 of dengue and 563 malaria cases in July.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya Published on: August 16, 2022 22:34 IST
However, cases of leptospirosis, gastroenteritis (stomach
Image Source : PTI However, cases of leptospirosis, gastroenteritis (stomach flu) and hepatitis have declined compared to last month, he said.

Mumbai saw at least 138 cases of swine flu, 412 of malaria and 73 of dengue in the last 15 days, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday. The city had also been reporting over 300 Covid-19 cases every day since the beginning of August. 

The number of infections has spiked this month compared to July, when the city had reported 105 cases of swine flu, 61 of dengue and 563 malaria cases, the official said.

However, cases of leptospirosis, gastroenteritis (stomach flu) and hepatitis have declined compared to last month, he said.

From August 1 to 14, Mumbai detected 29 cases of leptospirosis, 237 gastro and 26 hepatitis cases, as against 65 lepto, 697 gastro and 65 hepatitis cases seen in July, the official said. According to the BMC, swine flu (H1N1) cases that have symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, body ache, headache, diarrhoea and vomiting, were “increasing” in the city.

In an advisory for the prevention of H1N1, the civic body has asked citizens to cover their noses while sneezing or coughing, wash hands with soap and water, avoid touching hands to eyes, nose and mouth and avoid self medication. 

Related Stories
Maharashtra logs 2,082 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths; active count 12,102

Maharashtra logs 2,082 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths; active count 12,102

9 calls in 2 hours: Mukesh Ambani, family get threat calls; 56-year-old arrested from Mumbai

9 calls in 2 hours: Mukesh Ambani, family get threat calls; 56-year-old arrested from Mumbai

IndiGo bomb scare: Mangaluru-Mumbai flight delayed over suspicious message on passenger's phone

IndiGo bomb scare: Mangaluru-Mumbai flight delayed over suspicious message on passenger's phone

Mumbai: Two die as ceiling collapses in old building in Mulund

Mumbai: Two die as ceiling collapses in old building in Mulund

(with PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News