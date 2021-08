Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 26 students found Covid positive at Mumbai's boarding school

At least 26 students of St Joseph's Boarding School in Mumbai's Agripada were found Covid positive on Thursday. Of these, four students were below 12 years of age. They have been admitted to Nair hospital.

The remaining 22 students more than 12 years of age have been taken to Richardson Quarantine centre.

