Mumbai: Security guard trying to save those trapped in burning highrise falls to death from 19th floor

Mumbai fire news: As soon as Arun Tiwari received frantic calls from residents of the 64-storey building that the highrise was on fire, he rushed to the 19th floor to help those trapped. By the time Tiwari, who worked as a security guard reached up, the raging blaze had enguled 19-20th floors of the building. Tiwari himself was trapped amid fire all around.

In a desperate attempt to escape and save his life, Arun Tiwari rushed on to one of the balconies. Horrifying television images showed a man dangling from the 19th-floor apartment. Moments later, he lost his grop and falls to the ground.

Rescue teams rushed him to a hospital nearby where doctors declared him brought dead.

Panic grips residents

The fire broke out in the Avigna Park building in Currey Road around noon, with thick clouds of smoke billowing out, sending the residents scurrying out to safety.

At least 15 fire-tenders rushed to the spot and battled the flames inorder to prevent it from spreading to other floors.

A majority of the residents managed to evacuate themselves, including several senior citizens and children.

The cause of the blaze, tentatively believed to be due to a short-circuit, is being probed and the building reportedly has all fire-safety measures in place, said the residents.

(With inputs from agencies)

