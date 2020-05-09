Mumbai's COVID-19 containment zones mount to 2646; 12689 cases, 489 deaths so far

Image Source : PTI FILE

The number of coronavirus containment zones in Mumbai increased to 2,646 on Saturday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said today. According to the latest update provided by the Maharashtra Health Department, the city has recorded 12689 cases and 489 deaths so far. About 2,792 people have been discharged till now.

Out of the total deaths, 21 patients had co-morbidities. Three deaths recorded were below 40 years and 12 deaths were above 60 years. 12 people aged between 40 to 60 years died.

The BMC has appointed seven IAS officers who have zones assigned to them. These officers have been asked to improve the doubling rates from 10 days to 20 days, by May 17.

LIST OF ZONES AND IAS OFFICERS:

ZONE 1: Colaba, Byculla, CST and Malabar Hill - AL Jarhad

ZONE 2: Worli, Dharavi, Parel, Sion - Manish Mhaiskar

ZONE 3: Bandra and Santacruz - N Ramaswami

ZONE 4: Andheri, Goregaon - Suresh Kakani

ZONE 5: Chembur, Kurla - Jayshree Bhoj

ZONE 6: Ghatkopar, Bhandup, and Mulund - Ashwini Bhide

ZONE 7: Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar - P Velarasu

