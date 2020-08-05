Mumbai Rains: Churchgate-Mumbai Central train service stopped as tree falls on overhead wires

Image Source : ATUL SINGH Mumbai Rains: Churchgate-Mumbai Central service stopped as tree falls on overhead wires

Train services between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Western line have been stopped amid heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs. The services were stopped as a tree fell on overhead wires and caught fire.

#MumbaiRainsLive Tree falls on overhead wires on Western Line. Trains between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stopped.



Source: Atul Singh, India TV#Mumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/BUrxuP6kHc — Manas Joshi (@ManasJoshi) August 5, 2020

The tree fell on the overhead wires in the stretch between Charni Road and Marine Lines stations.

Mumbai and the Metropolitan Area has received heavy rainfall today. There are reports of waterlogging in various parts of the city. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is currently building temporary shelters for those who are not being able to reach home due to rains.

The temporary shelters are being set up in BMC schools between CST and Kurla. Kurla is a low lying surburb which almost always sees major waterlogging due to Monsoon rains. BMC officials are currently taking stranded citizens to BMC schools.

CM directs BMC:

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed BMC to remain alert in the wake of heavy rainfall. The city and suburbs have been witnessed incessant rains since Tuesday. India Meteorological Department has predicted that Mumbaikars may have to battle heavy rains on Thursday. Thackeray has appealed people to stay at home and venture out only in case of emergency.

Thackeray has instructed officials of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to remain alert and take preventive steps to avoid mishaps.

