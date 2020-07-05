Mumbai Rains: Andheri to Chembur; Full list of waterlogged roads, areas that should be avoided

Image Source : INDIA TV Water-logging and incidents of tree/branch falling were reported in Mumbai, causing traffic jams. Interior Maharashtra also received fairly widespread rainfall.

Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district continued to receive heavy rains on the third consecutive day on Saturday with the IMD warning of "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" at isolated places in the area besides rest of the North Konkan in the next 24 hours.

Water-logging and incidents of tree/branch falling were reported in Mumbai, causing traffic jams. Interior Maharashtra also received fairly widespread rainfall. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), shared list of roads and areas that are waterlogged and have urged people to avoid it.

IMD on Sunday: "Mumbai and its sub-urban areas have received extreme rainfall during last 24 hours. Rainfall till 8.30 am today: Thane-28cm, Santacruz-20.1cm, Colaba-13cm. Forecast- Intense to very intense spell of rainfall is very likely during next 3-hours."

Here's the list:

Postal Colony, Chembur, Sakkar Panchayat Road, Wadala West, Neelam Junction, Chembur, Dharavi Restaurant, Andheri Subway, Hindmate Junction, Surana Hospital, SLR Bridge Chembur, Khar Subway, Saiwadi Junction, Andheri Market, Milan Subway, Sham Talav, Sainath Subway, S.V Road Malad, Dahisar Subway, Marol Junction

No water logging at Hindmata, Dadar TT, Byculla Police Station, Dharavi X Road & SIES College Matunga. Waterlogged at Bunter Bhavan Kurla, Gandhi Nagar Powai, Gulmohar Lane Juhu & Bainganwadi Deonar has now started receding, said BMC in a tweet.

"Mumbai, NM (Navi Mumbai), Thane; very intense spells of RF (rainfall) last 12 hrs leading to Very heavy (120-200 mm) to Extremely heavy RF (>200 mm) so far. Parts of Thane recorded so far more than 200 mm, Borivali side 170 mm. The city so far 70 - 80 mm. Contrast to what happened yesterday. Still more ahead. TC," Mumbai IMD Deputy Director-General K S Hosalikar tweeted late in the evening.

The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 129.6 mm rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 200.8 mm rain during the same period. Andheri region in the metropolitan has also witnessed heavy downpour this morning.

The neighbouring Thane district and some other areas in Konkan region, including Sindhudurg, also received very heavy rains.

