Image Source : TWITTER/HARSH_R_SHAH Mumbai Rains: Suburban train services suspended between Bandra-Churchgate after heavy downpour

The Western Railways on Tuesday informed that suburban train services suspended between Bandra-Churchgate due to high tide and heavy rains. Meanwhile, special services are being run between Virar-Andheri -Bandra. After incessant rain, water enters houses in Kandivali area following incessant rainfall in Mumbai.

According to BMC, a high tide of 4.45 meters is expected at 12:47 pm in Mumbai.

Maharashtra: Water enters houses in Kandivali area following incessant rainfall in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/YHanl0gdyp — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

The Municipal Corporation has appealed to all offices and other establishments to remain shut today, except emergency services, in view of heavy rainfall forecast.

Maharashtra: Western Express Highway blocked at Makar, following heavy rainfall overnight pic.twitter.com/h2cuD8Xbpa — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

After the rainfall, Central Line running slowly. Rail traffic on Harbour line stopped between Kurla- CSMT. Traffic on all 4 lines stopped. The BEST bus services diverted on at least 8 routes in various parts of Mumbai city and suburbs.

The Western line is also completely stopped and harbour line stopped between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and the central line is running with slow speed.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a red alert in Mumbai, North Konkan, and Thane districts of Maharashtra for the next 48 hours. According to news agency ANI, landslides have also been reported from parts of Mumbai due to the heavy rainfall overnight.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage