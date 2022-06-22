Wednesday, June 22, 2022
     
  4. Mumbai wakes up to heavy rains after IMD issues orange alert | WATCH

Mumbai wakes up to heavy rains after IMD issues orange alert | WATCH

The orange-colour coded warning for heavy rains was issued for the coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, the IMD had said on Monday.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
Mumbai Updated on: June 22, 2022 8:13 IST
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: People holding umbrellas walk on a road amid rainfall

Highlights

  • Rains lashed parts of Mumbai today.
  • Areas like Kings Circle and Matunga Road saw incessant rainfall.
  • Rains arrived in the city two days after IMD's orange alert.

Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars woke up to some relief from the heat, as heavy rains lashed the city on Wednesday morning. Rains arrived in the city two days after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert in the city. 

Areas like Kings Circle and Matunga Road saw heavy downpour. Watch:

The orange-colour coded warning for heavy rains was issued for the coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, the IMD said. The IMD has four-colour coded alerts, namely green (no warning), yellow (watch), orange (alert) and red (warning).

 

