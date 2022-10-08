Mumbai rains: Parts of city face waterlogging due to heavy showers | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Parts of Mumbai city face waterlogging due to heavy showers.

Highlights Several parts of Mumbai face waterlogging today due to heavy rainfall

IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city for next 24 hours

IMD predicted that Mumbai touched a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius

Mumbai rains: Several parts of Mumbai city faced waterlogging due to incessant heavy rainfall on Saturday (October 8) morning.

"Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours," said the India Meteorological Department on Saturday.

The Sion area of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging following incessant heavy downpour today.

"Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorms/lightning very likely over Gujarat Region 07th-10th; Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from 07th-09th; Marathwada on 7th & 9th; Konkan & Goa and Telangana on 07th; Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 07th-11th; North Interior Karnataka, during 07th,09th & 10th; South Interior Karnataka during 9th - 11th; Kerala on 9th & 10th October 2022," the IMD further added.

IMD predicted that Mumbai touched a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature likely to be 26-degree celsius.

