Saturday, October 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Mumbai rains: Parts of city face waterlogging due to heavy showers | WATCH

Mumbai rains: Parts of city face waterlogging due to heavy showers | WATCH

Mumbai rains: IMD predicted that Mumbai touched a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature likely to be 26-degree celsius.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Mumbai Updated on: October 08, 2022 8:11 IST
Mumbai rains, Mumbai rains FORECAST, Mumbai rains today, Mumbai rains news, Mumbai rains red alert,
Image Source : ANI. Parts of Mumbai city face waterlogging due to heavy showers.

Highlights

  • Several parts of Mumbai face waterlogging today due to heavy rainfall
  • IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city for next 24 hours
  • IMD predicted that Mumbai touched a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius

Mumbai rains: Several parts of Mumbai city faced waterlogging due to incessant heavy rainfall on Saturday (October 8) morning.

"Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours," said the India Meteorological Department on Saturday.

The Sion area of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging following incessant heavy downpour today. 

"Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorms/lightning very likely over Gujarat Region 07th-10th; Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from 07th-09th; Marathwada on 7th & 9th; Konkan & Goa and Telangana on 07th; Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 07th-11th; North Interior Karnataka, during 07th,09th & 10th; South Interior Karnataka during 9th - 11th; Kerala on 9th & 10th October 2022," the IMD further added.

IMD predicted that Mumbai touched a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature likely to be 26-degree celsius.

Related Stories
Mumbaikars face waterlogging after long weekend, intense downpour likely over next 24 hours

Mumbaikars face waterlogging after long weekend, intense downpour likely over next 24 hours

Maharashtra weather: People pass through strong water currents, orange alert issued in Pune | VIDEO

Maharashtra weather: People pass through strong water currents, orange alert issued in Pune | VIDEO

Maharashtra weather: Heavy rains in Thane, Palghar throw traffic out of gear | Watch

Maharashtra weather: Heavy rains in Thane, Palghar throw traffic out of gear | Watch

Mumbai rains: Heavy downpour lash parts of city, transport services unaffected

Mumbai rains: Heavy downpour lash parts of city, transport services unaffected

 

ALSO READ: Delhi weather update: Heavy rains lash national capital; more downpour on forecast over weekend

ALSO READ: Delhi weather update: Rains likely to improve air quality; minimum temperature at 22.4° C

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News