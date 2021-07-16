Mumbai Rains LIVE | Heavy rains lash city; buses diverted, trains running late due to waterlogging

Follow us on Image Source : AP Heavy rains lashes Mumbai, cause severe waterlogging on road, railway tracks | LIVE

Heavy rains caused waterlogging in parts of Mumbai on Friday and also led to the diversion of traffic routes in several parts of the city. Due to heavy rains and waterlogging the railway tracks were seen waterlogged and on the slow line near Kurla-Vidyavihar, trains are running 20-25 minutes late.

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places and a red alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, said "Slow line traffic between Kurla -Vidyavihar have been diverted on the fast line. The Harbor line is also running 20-25 minutes late. Trans-Harbor line traffic is running smoothly."

Due to heavy rains and waterlogging near Chunabhatti station, the railway tracks begin getting waterlogged.

Meanwhile, Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted "light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for the next 24 hours.

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates:

9:00 am | Buses diverted as heavy rains triggers waterlogging in low-lying areas

8:45 am | Local trains running 20-25 minutes late

Due to heavy rain & waterlogging on slow line near Kurla-Vidyavihar, trains are running 20-25 minutes late. Slow line traffic b/w Kurla-Vidyavihar diverted on fast line. Harbor line also running 20-25 mins late. Trans- Harbor line traffic is running smoothly: Central railway CPRO

8:38 am | Mumbai receives heavy rainfall this morning

7: 30 am | Parts of Mumbai face waterlogging, following heavy rainfall this morning

7:00 am | Mumbai: Water-logging at Mumbai's Gandhi Market area

6:00 am | Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai

Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted "light to moderate rain in city & suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for the next 24 hours

