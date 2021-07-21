Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai Rains: Heavy downour lashes city; Red alert in 5 Maharashtra districts

Moderate to intense rain is likely in Mumbai, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely in Navi Mumbai and Thane, the IMD further said.

Navi Mumbai and Thane have been put on Orange alert, while Mumbai has been put on Yellow alert.

With the onset of the monsoon, Mumbai has been receiving incessant rains. Several parts of the city have reported waterlogging.

The IMD has also issued a red alert for five Maharashtra districts, including Raigad and Pune, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, for the next two days (Wednesday and Thursday).

According to Skymet Weather, a low-pressure area is expected to form around July 21 and 22 over North Bay of Bengal, resulting in the activation of the monsoon surge. Therefore, the private weather monitoring agency also predicted rainfall in Mumbai and Konkan region on Wednesday and Thursday.

