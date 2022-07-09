Maharashtra: Heavy rains cause flooding in several cities, orange alert in Mumbai till Tuesday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A youngster walks on the deserted Juhu Beach, after IMD issued a red alert for heavy rain in Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai till Tuesday. The maximum city has been witnessing wet spell for the past one week now. After four days of downpour, Mumbai got a respite from heavy showers on Friday as normal life got back on track, while the Met office downgraded the rainfall alert to "orange" for the day from "red" earlier.

Today morning, the city received moderate rainfall During the wet spell over the past one week, the city has received 624. 7mm of rainfall, which is 57% of the 1,092mm of total rainfall recorded till Friday evening. Between June 1 and July 1, the total rainfall recorded in Mumbai was 467. 3mm. The season’s total required rainfall is 2,205mm.

Residents of two villages in Hingoli district of Maharashtra are being shifted to safety after heavy rainfall in the region caused flooding in Asana river. So far, at least 200 people have been evacuated. Parts of Hingoli district, located in Marathwada region of the state and around 200 kms from here, have been getting heavy showers over the past couple of days.

Although the water level is slowly decreasing now, the administration has been shifting the residents of these villages to a Zilla Parishad school nearby, district collector Jitendra Papalkar said. No loss of human life has been reported so far and the situation is being monitored, he said. In the 24-hour period ending 8 am on Friday, Hingoli district recorded 230.70 mm rainfall, which is 26.84 per cent of its annual average rainfall, the district authorities said in a statement.

