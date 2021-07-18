Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy rains pummel city, IMD issues red alert; local train services suspended

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mumbai Rains LIVE: Overnight spell triggers waterlogging, IMD issues Red alert; local train services hit

Incessant overnight heavy rain, followed by intermittent showers, threw parts of Mumbai out of gear on Sunday morning. Mumbaikars witnessed intense rainfall that brought life to a standstill as streets get flooded. Severe waterlogging was reported from various parts of the city, vehicular traffic and local train services are disrupted. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains, a BMC official said. Several long distance trains on both Central railway and Western Railway were affected due to the flooded tracks.

8:20 am | Ground-plus-one residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli, 3 killed

7:55 am | 11 killed after wall collapse on some shanties in Chembur due to landslide, several feared trapped

Maharashtra | 11 people killed after a wall collapse on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, says National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Rescue operation is underway. READ MORE

7:37 am | Rainwater enters Borivali east area

7:26 am | Mumbai's Sion Railway track waterlogged | Pics

6:45 am | WR suspends suburban local train services due to water logging

Following the heavy rains, Western Railway announced suspension of suburban services due to water logging at "multiple locations."

"@WesternRly Currently No local train services are running in both UP and DN direction till further notice due to water logging at multiple locations," divisional railway manager of Western Railway's Mumbai division tweeted.

6:39 am | Daily commuters' movement affected as roads waterlogged, in Gandhi Market area following incessant rainfall

6:28 am | Group of men enjoy dips in the middle of the waterlogged King Circle | VIDEO

6:17 am | Rain lashes parts of Mumbai | VIDEO

6:00 am | Mumbai would receive “heavy to very heavy” rainfall

The IMD has said that till 6.30 am on Sunday, Mumbai and adjoining areas received over 120 mm rainfall in preceding 12 hours. Mumbai would receive “heavy to very heavy” rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, the IMD said. Extremely heavy rainfall means precipitation of more than 204.5 mm in 24 hours, while heavy rainfall ranges between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm rainfall, as per the IMD.

